COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands are expected to reach well into the 90s again this afternoon for the 7th day in a row for Columbia. While temperatures so far this month are running about a degree above normal so far this month, rainfall is well below normal.

Columbia has only recorded 0.14" inches of rain, which is more than 2 inches below the average recorded by this time in the month.

This pattern points to a much needed change. Heat persists ahead of a cold front that is rolling across the eastern US through the middle of the week.

Today, the bulk of the severe weather associated with this storm system will be to our north and west. The atmospheric conditions by the low pressure center over Virginia are just right for a numerous strong storms to develop there, but the risk extends into the Carolinas as well. Any storms that develop this evening in the Midlands have the potential to bring damaging winds and heavy rain.

Tomorrow much of the midlands is under a marginal risk for stronger storms. Storms are likely to develop during the afternoon and evening hours and a few may bring heavy rain and damaging winds across our area, particularly to the east where a cold front will stall.

Hour-by-hour, most of today will be very sunny and hot with temperatures reaching into the 90s around noontime and lingering into the upper 90s through the early evening.

There is a chance for a line of heavy rain to move through the upstate early Tuesday evening with some storms potentially surviving the trip into the Midlands. Be prepared for a few pop up storms during the afternoon on Tuesday with storms possible early in the overnight, particularly to the north and west.

Wednesday poses a higher risk for stronger storms, although the day will again start off sunny and hot. During the afternoon, pop up storms may bring heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Storms may linger into the early overnight on Wednesday and even into Thursday out to the east towards the Pee Dee and Low Country.

