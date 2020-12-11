At least 30 people were rescued early Thursday morning as waters flooded homes and buildings at the Hiddenite Family Campground.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of people at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County had to be rescued early Thursday morning due to flooding.

The Conover Fire Department responded to reports of flooding at the campground around six a.m. Initial reports said 15-20 people were in need of rescue.

Conover SOC is responding to a WATER RESCUE, Hiddenite Family Camp Ground, 15-20 Campers Trapped. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 12, 2020

Mooresville Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts. At least 30 people were rescued from rising waters at the campground. There were no initial reports of injuries from emergency workers.

WCNC Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy arrived at the campground to see dozens of homes, buildings and vehicles underwater.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for Cabarrus, Gaston, and Mecklenburg counties in North Carolina, as well as York County, South Carolina. Multiple streams and waterways in Mecklenburg County have been reported to be at or above flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 4:30 p.m. Thursday for Burke, Gaston, Iredell and Rowan counties. Areas that may experience flooding include Salisbury, Statesville, Kannapolis, Mooresville, Landis, Rockwell, Granite Quarry and Troutman.

Hiddenite Campground. 30+ people were rescued and homes evacuated. Multiple buildings underwater. pic.twitter.com/J7urFtetlQ — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) November 12, 2020

