Drier air moves in Sunday, small chance for rain

Rain chances will decrease, temperatures will increase Monday and Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A front will move through parts of the area Sunday. Drier air will push into the Midlands for the second half of the weekend. There is a small chance for rain Sunday through Tuesday.

Showers and storms were numerous Saturday afternoon. There were isolated reports of trees down in Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

There will be a chance for some overnight rain. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday morning.

The front will be located along or just south of the southern Midlands Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 80s.

A few stray showers or storms will be possible Monday afternoon. It will be hot with highs in the lower 90s.

An isolated shower or storm may form Tuesday. High temperatures will remain hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Temperatures will be near normal Wednesday through Thursday under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s. It may be a little hotter Friday. Rain is not forecast Wednesday through Friday.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of cloudiness and showers over the Bay of Campeche and the adjacent land areas is associated with an area of low pressure.

Slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves slowly and erratically. A tropical depression could form in this area by the middle of next week.