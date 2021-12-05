Drought, risk of fires expanding across South Carolina

With limited rainfall in recent weeks, the drought has grown, leaving some worried a busy fire season is ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In Columbia, the city reported below-average rainfall during the months of October and November.

And with dead leaves from the fall and cooler nights ahead, most people are tempted to burn the dead items and stay warm in the cool air. But Darryl Jones, forest protection chief at South Carolina Forestry Commission, warns this may not be the time.

Jones reported that over half of the state's wildfires are caused by backyard debris burns from people who are trying to clean up their leaves or do a legal burn.

But if someone steps away for just one moment, these fires can escape and burn out of control.

Jones added that because most people burn their leaves or items around this time and nothing happens, they don't see the problem. However, he doesn't believe people realize how flammable everything is at this moment, with items dying from the summer growth and the frost killing plants or leaves. Of course, the lack of rain just makes items even more flammable than normal, too.

The state of South Carolina has seen over 100 wildfires in a week, Jones added. Counties like Saluda, Kershaw, and Sumter have fires that are currently active but have been circled off and contained. But that does not mean more can't spark up.

For those who decide to light a fire, Jones has some tips he wants them to follow. The first is notifying fire officials that they will be burning items. The second is having a firebreak around the fire to make sure it does not reach any produce or vegetation. And the third is to remain with the fire until it is safe or extinguished so that it cannot escape.

If anything does happen, he stressed the importance of immediately calling 911.

Officials are currently examining the addition of a burn ban similar to what's in place for North Carolina. In this case, though, conditions have not gotten to that level.

Nonetheless, the option is on the table and Jones added that they are exploring all avenues.