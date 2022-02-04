Dry, seasonable weekend weather

Rain returns to the area Tuesday in the form of showers and storms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seasonable weather is expected through Monday with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms are likely Tuesday. The unsettled weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday should be dry.

It was a cool start to the weekend. Lows were in the middle to lower 40s for most of the Midlands. There were a few locations that were a little cooler. Aiken dropped to 40 degrees. The Columbia airport reported a low of 43 degrees.

A few clouds will be possible this afternoon, but no rain is expected. It will be mild. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the area.

Sunday morning will be clear and cool with lows in the middle 40s. High pressure will be in control of our weather. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

The high will move offshore, clouds will increase Monday and it will be warmer. Highs will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Rain is not forecast for Monday, but showers and storms will be likely Tuesday.

Severe weather will be possible Tuesday, but there are timing differences in the forecast models. Heavy rainfall will be possible too. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle 70s. We may make it up to 80° Wednesday.

Showers will still be possible Wednesday through Thursday. Most of the rain should exit the area early Thursday though. Highs will be in the middle to lower 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.