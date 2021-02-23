A mild, pleasant stretch of weather

The next best chance for rain comes Friday. Showers will be possible over the weekend too.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are expecting a nice stretch of weather with sunny skies and warmer-than-normal conditions. The next best chance for rain comes Friday.

It was a cold start to the day. Temperatures dropped into the middle to lower 30s across the Midlands.

High pressure will continue to control our weather through Thursday. Skies will remain sunny. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s later today. Some areas may reach the lower 70s.

It will be breezy at times. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph with some stronger gusts.

Clear skies and dry conditions will lead to another chilly night. Lows will be in middle to upper 30s Wednesday morning.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be even warmer under sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Our average high temperature this time of the year is closer to 62 degrees.

A few more clouds will be possible Thursday as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. It will still be a warm day with highs near 70 degrees.

Showers will be possible starting Friday. Temperatures will be cooler. Highs will drop back into the middle 50s.

The rain chances will stick around Saturday through Monday. High temperatures will be above normal over the weekend and into Monday.

Pollen Levels:

With the sunny, dry weather expected, pollen levels are forecast to be in the medium-high range over the next several days. If you are suffering from seasonal allergies, tree pollen may be causing the problems.

Looking Ahead: