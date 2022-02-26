Dry today, rain likely Sunday

The workweek is forecast to be dry and turning unseasonably warm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will be a lot cooler today than yesterday. Clouds will increase through the day. Rain is expected Sunday, but dry, warm weather will return to the area for the workweek.

Friday was warm again. Highs were in the lower to middle 80s. A cold front moved through the area earlier today. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler this afternoon.

Highs will be in the middle 60s for the southern Midlands, upper 50s to near 60 in the northern Midlands. The central Midlands will see highs in the lower 60s. The clouds will build in today, but rain is not expected.

Showers will move into the area Sunday. It will be a chilly day with the rain and clouds in place. Highs will be in the middle 50s, but it may be a bit cooler in the northern half of the Midlands. Rainfall totals should be in the 0.25 to 0.5” range.

Any rain will move out of the area by the late evening hours. Skies will gradually clear out. Monday morning will be cool. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonable as high pressure builds back into the area. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

High pressure will dominate the area for the workweek. Temperatures will be warming up. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s Tuesday. It will be even warmer Wednesday with highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s under sunny to mostly sunny skies.