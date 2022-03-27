Dry, warmer weather on the way for the workweek

The next best chance for rain comes back to the Midlands Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be sunny, cooler than normal, and breezy. There is an increased fire danger today as dry air is in place, along with the breezy conditions. Temperatures will gradually warm over the workweek. Showers and storms are possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the state.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide red flag fire alert beginning Saturday morning. The alert is in place through the weekend. Dry air is in place, and it will be breezy today. These conditions can cause wildfires to spread rapidly.

“The dangerous conditions we’re going to see over the next few days make a good portion of the state vulnerable to fires that can spread rapidly and be difficult to control,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

Jones said, “These kinds of spring weather patterns are what make this time of year the traditional peak of our wildfire season.”

This time of year is considered wildfire season in the state. Wildfire occurrence in South Carolina is greater in March than in any other month, but April is very active as well.

The winds should be a little weaker Sunday afternoon. It will remain dry. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Winds will be light, and temperatures will be cool for March. Lows will drop into the middle 30s to lower 40s. Highs Monday will climb to near-normal levels, into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be even warmer as highs climb into the upper 70s. Temperatures will return to the lower 80s Wednesday, but there will be a chance for showers and storms Thursday.