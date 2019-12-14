COLUMBIA, S.C. — We ended our work week on a soggy note, with many locations across the Midlands seeing multiple inches of rain.

Lexington saw more than 6 inches of rain, Blythewood recorded more than 5 inches, and Irmo recorded more than 4 inches.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport broke a record for the most rainfall recorded on December 13th as well as the most rainfall recorded on a day during the winter (December-February) with 4.16 inches of rain.

Thankfully, the weekend is looking much nicer!

High pressure is back in control and will help clear skies on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday afternoon.

The day will be on the breezy side behind the cold front and a Lake Wind Advisory is in place for the entire Midlands through late Saturday night. Wind gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Sunday will be even nicer with clear skies all day long. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and climb into the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday will be warm ahead of our next weather system, with high temperatures near 70°.

Tuesday, a cold front moves through the Southeast, bringing showers throughout the day. A rumble of thunder is also not out of the question as the front pushes through.

Skies will clear for the middle and end of the work week, with much colder temperatures. Lows will be in the 30s with highs in the mid 50s.

