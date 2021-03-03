Dry weather returns for a while

Temperatures will be warmer Thursday under sunny skies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rain has moved out of the area. The clouds should gradually decrease this afternoon. The weather will be dry over the next several days.

Rain moved through the Midlands early Wednesday. The Columbia airport picked up 0.4” of rain. The clouds will continue to move out of the area this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clear and cool conditions are expected tonight. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s, but Thursday afternoon will be pleasant. Under sunny skies, look for highs in the middle to upper 60s Thursday.

It will be clear and cool once again Thursday night. Lows will be in the middle 30s Friday morning. A few passing clouds will be possible for the last day of the workweek. Highs will in the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday.

A few more clouds will be possible early Saturday, but we are not expecting rain. High temperatures will be a little cooler for the start of the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.

We are expecting a warming trend next week as high pressure builds into the area. It will remain dry too. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

If the seven day forecast holds, this would be the driest stretch we have had in the Midlands this year.