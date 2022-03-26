High wildfire danger today with dry, windy conditions

A red flag fire alert is in place for the Midlands. Burning is not banned, but highly discouraged.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be sunny, cooler, and very windy. A red flag fire alert is in effect. High pressure will continue to build into the region Sunday. It will not be as windy. Temperatures will gradually warm over the workweek. Showers and storms are possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the state.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide red flag fire alert for today. The alert does not ban burning but is issued to discourage people from outdoor burning. Dry air is in place, and it will be windy today. These conditions can cause wildfires to spread rapidly.

“The dangerous conditions we’re going to see over the next few days make a good portion of the state vulnerable to fires that can spread rapidly and be difficult to control,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

This time of year is considered wildfire season in the state. Wildfire occurrence in South Carolina is greater in March than in any other month, but April is very active as well.

Temperatures will be cool Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the middle 30s, but the winds should prevent any frost issues. The winds should be a little weaker Sunday afternoon. It will remain dry. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

A frost may be possible Monday morning. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be cool for March. Lows will drop into the middle 30s. Highs Monday will climb to near-normal levels, into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be even warm as highs climb into the upper 70s. Temperatures will return to the lower 80s Wednesday, but there will be a chance for showers and storms Thursday.