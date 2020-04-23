April 22, 2020 marks the 50th Earth Day with a mission to educated the world about environmental issues. It’s the same mission for Gandy’s Garden at WLTX. The garden began in May 2014 with our, now retired, former chief meteorologist Jim Gandy to educate about food security and climate change. With the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the globe, we're more dedicated than ever to the garden's mission to improve people's relationship with nature.

If you love plants, join the conversation! Through our new facebook group WLTX Gandy’s Gardeners, you can share your photos and your questions with us. They might show up on TV!

When Gandy’s Garden sprouted, California was in a “mega drought”, experiencing it’s driest 4 years on record. A problem on the other side of the country reverberated across the country because California grows a large portion of the produce groceries carry. More than a third of the United States vegetables come from California farms and a majority of the country’s fruits and nuts come from the – often drought stressed – state. Periods of drought have always been a part of California’s climate, but California’s agricultural infrastructure isn’t built to handle the demand. Research shows climate change may make drought worse in California and make weather a more unpredictable variable for other farmers across the world.

Today Gandy’s Garden continues its mission right outside the doors of WLTX where our weather team brings the most accurate forecast to the South Carolina Midlands. We want our viewers to have the best garden too! Inside Gandy’s Garden, I’m sharing all our success and failures to show you what works for us and what doesn’t. We explain how weather is impacting crops and what our 7 day forecast means for the plants growing in the South Carolina Midlands.

A look inside Gandy's Garden This "Owari" Mandarin is one of the most told tolerant citrus available. It can survive temperatures in the teens. The first flush of flowers came in March, a second flush arrived in April. The fruit will be ready this Fall. These snow peas were started from seed in February. The first pea pods arrived for picking just 6 weeks later. We purchased these mums in September 2019. Not only did they survive the winter, but they're blooming in April! These plants are still in their small, original pots, but clearly very happy! These plants are popular for their drought tolerance and prolific blooms. They stay green throughout the year and bloom best in hot weather, but will bloom sporadically throughout the winter too! This was the first summer for Gandy's Garden. Jim Gandy shares photos of his success! In just a few weeks, these garden beds would be buzzing with bees and filled with vegetables for the first time - and for years to come. Many gardeners recommend waiting until May when tomatoes are less prone to disease. We'll find out how these plants fair! "Desi" Squash and sweet peppers have a home for the summer right by our "Gandy's Garden" sign.

As beautiful as the garden looks, it answers tough questions like what plants are best for our climate, and how can we adapt to climate shifts. We’ll learn together! Join WLTX Gandy's Gardeners on Facebook