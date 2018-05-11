Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The chance for showers and storms will return to the area for Election Day.

The Storm Prediction Center does have part of the Midlands under a slight risk of severe weather. The greatest risk from any severe storm will be damaging winds.

Here is a timeline for what you can expect Tuesday according to our in-house forecast model.

Tuesday 8:00 AM.

The clouds will start moving into the Midlands.

Tuesday 10:00 AM.

The clouds will thicken. The line of showers and storms will continue move closer to the area.

Tuesday 12:00 PM.

The showers and storms will start to move into the northwestern Midlands.

Tuesday 2:00 PM.

The showers and storms will be moving through central Midlands.

Tuesday 4:00 PM.

The showers and storms will be moving into the southern and eastern Midlands.

Tuesday 6:00 PM.

The rain and thunderstorm activity will be moving into the coastal region of the state.

Weather conditions will be improving during the late afternoon and early evening hours as the cold front moves through the state.

