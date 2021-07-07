SC emergency officials not expecting significant impact from Tropical Storm Elsa

Officials at SCEMD believe there will be about two to four inches of rain from the coast of South Carolina to the Midlands when the storm gets here.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) has been tracking Tropical Strom Elsa as it makes its way up the east coast towards the Palmetto State.

Officials at SCEMD believe there will be about two to four inches of rain from the coast of South Carolina to the Midlands when the tropical storm gets here. Winds could also get up to 40 miles per hour.

At this time, they're not expecting any significant impacts from the tropical storm. There could be localized flooding, power outages, and roadblocks.

SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said they're going to continue to keep a close eye on the storm.

"We're not expecting any big issues because it's going to be a fairly fast-moving storm," said Stenson. "So it won't be with us for a long period of time like some of the ones we've had in the past where they kind of sit in one spot for a long period of time."

Emergency officials expect the storm to roll through around midnight on Thursday going into Thursday morning.

"We're not anticipating any evacuations. We're in close contact with our local partners at the county level. They're monitoring the storm as well, but again, right now we're not anticipating any major issues," Stenson said. "I guess unfortunately or fortunately for South Carolina, we've had much experience in the last several years with hurricanes so we have a great team, Team South Carolina, that's ready to respond if we need to."

One thing people need to make sure of is a plan in case of an emergency.

While the storm isn't expected to make significant impacts, SCEMD believes it's always a good idea to have something in place.