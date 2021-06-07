Emergency managers urge Midlands residents to be ready for Hurricane Elsa

Residents are encouraged to have a plan for when the storm moves through.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Emergency management workers are urging residents to have a plan when what's left of the storm moves through South Carolina. Authorities say people should be ready any time you're dealing with a tropical system.

According to the News 19 weather team, Elsa is once again a hurricane as it nears Florida, and is still on track to bring heavy rain to South Carolina.

Elsa brought heavy rain to Florida for most of Tuesday. The storm is still expected to make landfall on the Gulf coast of North Florida Wednesday morning.

Brandon Lavorgna with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division says, "Just have a plan. You need to take it seriously, like any other storm."

Forecasters predict we won't see powerful winds here, with the forecast calling for heavy rain and some strong storms. The storm will be weaker when it gets here than it was in Florida, yet emergency managers are urging people to have a plan.

"It's cliché to say that, but if you are not prepared and you find yourself in the middle of an emergency, you are playing catch up," Lavorgna said.

He says people need to watch out for possible downed trees and power lines, and make sure they have certain things handy. "You want to have your phone charged. You also want to have some back up batteries for those, batteries and flash lights, in case the power goes out," Lavorgna said. "You have that emergency kit together -- first aid, have water, non-perishable foods, pet supplies, medications -- anything you would need to just survive."

A new online tool, https://t.co/FQFHGfPNhJ is always at your disposal.



Don’t forget you can pick up a copy of the 2021 Hurricane Guide as well.

Be prepared.#scwx #sctweets pic.twitter.com/vPli3wCx0i — SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 2, 2021

Governor McMaster tweeted Tuesday afternoon the need for South Carolinians to be prepared, saying, "Residents should finalize their storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Forecasters predict portions of South Carolina's coast will experience tropical storm conditions beginning Wednesday and into Thursday morning."