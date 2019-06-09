ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian curbed the South Carolina coast Thursday damaging homes and bringing heavy rain.

Many evacuees sought shelter in the Midlands as a safe escape from the storm's potentially disastrous conditions.

"We actually evacuated yesterday," Paula Coseo said, as she refueled her car at an Orangeburg BP gas station.

She left her home in Hilton Head, S.C., and traveled north with her husband to seek shelter from the storm.

"We were concerned about the storm surge. Not knowing what to expect we decided to evacuate to Columbia," she added. "We heard the storm went through, there's minimal damage and every thing is looking good down there, so hopefully we can go back and put everything back in place... and get back to normal."

Just a few feet away, inside the Palmetto Express convenience store, was another family who traveled to Columbia for shelter.

Katie Dworshack and her two daughters stopped by for a bathroom break on their commute back home.

"We live in Richmond Hill, just south of Savannah," Dworshack said. "Bryan County issued evacuations starting Monday at noon, so we just got up Tuesday and hit the road."

They spent the week safe from the storm in a Columbia hotel.

"Lot of watching the news; lots of telephone calls with my husband back home," she said. "My husband is military so he had to stay back.... It was very nerve wracking, very anxious to be traveling by myself."

Hurricane Dorian spent the day battering the South Carolina coast with near hurricane force winds and flooding rains, but is now moving on to North Carolina, and eventually, out to sea.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 105 miles an hour, making it a powerful Category 2 storm, and was moving to the northeast at 10 miles an hour.

