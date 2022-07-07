Excessive heat warning in effect for the Midlands

Heat index values are forecast to climb to dangerously high levels today. Showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and this evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An excessive heat warning is in effect today for the Midlands from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Heat index values are forecast to climb to dangerously high levels today. Showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or severe. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a possibility, this could lead to flooding.

Severe storms and heavy rainfall impacted the Midlands Wednesday. Before the rain moved in, the Columbia airport had a high temperature of 96 degrees. The airport also reported 0.14” of rain. This was the fourth straight day the airport has gotten measurable rainfall.

An excessive heat warning covers the Midlands from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111° are expected this afternoon. Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out off the sun, and check up on people who may not be able to take care of themselves. When possible, reschedule activities to the early morning or late evening hours.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe. The greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts, but heavy rainfall will be possible too, this could lead to some flooding.