COLUMBIA, S.C. — Peak color in the Upstate will soon be upon us as leaves are starting to change. As seen at Table Rock State Park, some of the darker greens of the mountains are fading, with some orange and yellow colors starting to pop as well. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for this weekend, which will help the leaves continue their change.

Currently in the Blue Ridge mountains just north of the Upstate, peak colors can be seen in the 3,000 to 4,000 foot range. Locations above 5,000 feet are past their peak color.

According to the South Carolina State Parks service, peak color is expected in the Upstate either this first week of November or the second.

There are multiple factors that play into when the leaves change color in the Fall. The biggest factor is how much sunlight there is. As Winter approaches and the hours of daylight diminishes, there is not enough sunlight for the leaves to maintain the chlorophyll that keeps them green. Therefore, the amount of chlorophyll decreases and other colors become more visible.

Two other factors that play a smaller role in the Fall foliage is temperature and precipitation. Extremes of either the temperature or amount of rainfall can cause colors to appear slightly earlier or slightly later. This season, we have seen a period of above average temperatures in September and October, which can factor into why the colors are not quite at their peak at this point.

The foliage forecast for the first weekend of November does have much of the Upstate near peak colors, making for a nice weekend to get up to the mountains to enjoy the leaves before they fall.

As our climate continues to warm, we can expect to see changes to the trees and the colors we see during the Fall as well. According to Climate Central, projections for the end of the century suggest a delay of the onset of peak colors due to warmer temperatures across the globe. Not only would the colors be delayed, but they could also disappear sooner, making for a shorter season.