COLUMBIA, S.C. — If there is one thing we can guarantee in the forecast today, it is that it will finally NOT be 100 degrees! After breaking records over the past few weeks, temperatures will be much more seasonable this weekend thanks to a cold front that pushed through the area on Friday night.

Saturday started with some showers, especially in the northern Midlands, but these will clear as we head into the afternoon. The overcast conditions will stay for most of the day Saturday as cold-air damming, also known as the wedge, sets up along the Appalachian Mountains.

As of 10 am Saturday morning, temperatures were already close to 20 degrees below where they were yesterday at this time. The northern Midlands will remain the coolest today, topping out around 70°, with the southern Midlands slightly warmer and in the low to mid 70s.

WLTX

Sunday will be a little warmer than Saturday as the cold air damming along the mountains starts to erode. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will climb into the low 80s. There is also a small chance for a shower or storm later on Sunday as well, especially areas south and east.

WLTX

Monday afternoon, temperatures will also be in the low to mid-80s across the Midlands. Another cold front is forecast to move through the area Monday evening into Tuesday morning, bringing the chance for rain and moving temperatures back into the upper 70s for the middle of the week.