COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday began rather gloomy with overcast skies and some light rain across the Midlands. That theme will continue into the early afternoon hours as a cold front pushes through from the northwest.

As the front moves through the Midlands, a few showers or storms cannot be ruled out. A majority of the area is under a marginal risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. If any storm does pop, gusty and damaging winds would be the biggest concern.

Any additional showers or storms will move through the area starting around lunchtime and ending in the early afternoon. Skies will clear overnight as the front pushes through.

Winds will pick up in the later afternoon as the front moves through the area, with winds shifting out of the northwest. This northerly flow combined with clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop significantly overnight. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s across much of the area.

The cooler weather will remain for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures topping off in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies both days.

The forecast for the end of the week and the weekend is currently somewhat up in the air, with models indicating drastically different outcomes. The GFS, or American model, places the area in a much wetter setup for Friday through Saturday. On the other hand, the European model keeps things cloudy but dry Friday and Saturday with rain moving in on Sunday.

For now, we have kept a small chance for rain for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A clearer solution should become available as the weekend gets closer.

