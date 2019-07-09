COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a rainy mid-week due to Hurricane Dorian moving just off the South Carolina coast, the weather is swinging back into it's typical summertime pattern.

Temperatures over the weekend will return to the mid 90s with clear and sunny skies. Average for this time of year is 88°, making this weekend almost 10° above where we typically are this time of year.

These hot temperatures come just in time for game day for both the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers. Both games will have temperatures right around 90° for kickoff.

Saturday the forecast high is 96° and Sunday the high will be 95°. The one good thing about the heat is that the humidity will not be as high as it has been this summer, making conditions a little more bearable.

Looking ahead to the work week, the humidity will begin to climb with temperatures still in the low to mid 90s. The chance for rain is minimal, with only a 20% chance on Tuesday and Friday.

Long term, the heat will remain. According to the Climate Prediction Center, much of the country will be feeling the heat through mid September. South Carolina has about a 60% chance of seeing above average temperatures September 12th through September 16th.

