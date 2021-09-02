February 1973 snowstorm, still unmatched in the Midlands

Many areas across the Midlands set snowfall records during the event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the greatest snowfalls in recorded history for the Southeast occurred 48 years ago.

A cold front moved through the Southeast on February 8, 1973, this brought some frigid air to the region. The front stalled and a low pressure system developed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The low pressure system moved along the stationary boundary. This brought snow to parts of South Carolina by February 9, 1973.

The Columbia airport received 3.7" of snow that day.

The low continued to get stronger on February 10, 1973. This brought snow as far south as Tallahassee.

Heavy snow fell across parts of South Carolina. Thundersnow was even reported in Augusta and Florence.

On February 10, some areas in the Midlands got over a foot of snow. This would set all-time snow records for many areas across the state.

The storm shut down travel and whole communities for several days.

According to the National Weather Service, at least 11 people died from exposure in South Carolina.

In a storm summary from the National Climatic Data Center, "About 30,000 tourists traveling to or from Florida and more northern states, were stranded on the State's highways. Many were rescued by helicopter and some by other vehicles. When the hotels and motels were filled, they were housed in armories, schools, and churches."

The report continued, "Farmers gave aid to travelers stranded near their homes. Many farm homes had 50 to 60 unexpected guests for a day or two." The snow was accompanied by strong winds and followed by severe cold. Drifts up to 7 or 8 feet could be found in same locations and all highways in the central part of the State were closed for from 2 to 4 days. Many tons of food and supplies were airlifted by helicopter to snowed-in families. At least 200 buildings collapsed, as did thousands of store awnings and carports."

Here are some of the reports from February 9-11, 1973:

Rimini: 24"

Sumter: 21"

Manning: 21"

Lexington: 16"

Aiken: 15"

Camden: 12"

Winnsboro: 12"

Saluda: 10"

Newberry: 5.5"

