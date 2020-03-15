COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers are back in the forecast for Sunday and, unfortunately, there is a chance for rain in most of the 7 day forecast.

Good news is that the week will not be a washout, just keep your umbrella handy for a spotty shower or two.

A few light showers moved through the northern Midlands early Sunday, with the entire area under mostly cloudy skies.

The mostly cloudy skies will persist through the day with more spotty showers possible this afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonable and in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The better chance to see some rain is overnight Sunday into early Monday as a front moves into the area. These scattered showers will linger into early parts of Monday as the front stalls in the Southeast.

Lows Monday morning will be cooler than they have been recently. Most places will experience low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s.

Rain chances decrease Monday afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead to the middle of the work week, temperatures climb back to seasonal. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 70°.

The stalled front will remain nearby during the week, providing a small chance for more rain as disturbances move along the boundary. Showers will be around again during the day on Tuesday, while Wednesday will be partly cloudy.

By the end of the week, temperatures climb above average. High temperatures Friday are forecast in the low 80s.

Of course, a low chance of rain remains in the forecast through the end of the week.

Rain totals over the next week will not be impressive. Most areas will receive between a quarter and three quarters of an inch of rain.

Looking long term, temperatures will stay near or above average.