COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands experienced rain and storms every day of the past week, and unfortunately the chance for a few pop up storms will continue into the holiday weekend.

Saturday will start mostly sunny and warm. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with clouds building.

A few afternoon showers and storms could pop up across the area into the evening time, some of which could have some gusty winds.

Thankfully, widespread storms are not expected as they were earlier this week.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s to low 70s and climb back into the low 90s.

Skies will shift from mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday afternoon as more pop up showers and storms are possible.

There is a slightly greater chance for more scattered rain and thunderstorms on Memorial Day. Temperatures will also drop closer to normal, with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Looking ahead into the work week, temperatures will remain near normal and in the 80s.

There will be a slight break in the unsettled weather in the middle of the week, before the summertime pattern of afternoon storms returns at the end of the week.

