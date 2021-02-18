Flash flood watch through early Friday

We will dry out over the weekend, but it will remain cool.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A flash flood watch continues for the Midlands through Friday morning. More heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon and tonight. The showers should come to an end Friday. The weekend will be dry.

Showers are likely along with the potential for heavy rain this for the rest of the day. We have already had a lot of rain, soils are saturated. Any heavy rainfall could cause some flash flooding.

The flash flood watch is in effect through 7 AM Friday. River flood warnings are in effect for parts of the Congaree, North Fork Edisto and the Wateree River. These river flood warnings will continue for a while as the waters will be abnormally high.

The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the state under a marginal risk for severe weather, they shifted the threat out of the Midlands late Thursday morning.

There still may be a few thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening, but severe weather is not expected for our area.

Temperatures will struggle from the upper 30s in the northern half of the Midlands to maybe the lower 50s in the southern half of the area.

Rain will continue through the early afternoon hours of Friday. Some sunshine is possible late in the day. Temperatures will still be well-below normal. Highs Friday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The weekend will be sunny, dry and cool. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Lows over the weekend will be in the upper 20s.