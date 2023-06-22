Floods increasing water levels and impacting businesses

One local towing business says with dangerous road conditions, they're seeing an increase in demand for their services.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rain across the Midlands is having a large impact on local businesses and the environment.

Anna Wingard, the business operations manager at Wingard Towing claims with stormy weather like the Midlands has seen the past two days, her business is experiencing a 10% increase in demand.

She says despite there being less people on the road, unsafe driving conditions cause and uptick in vehicle accidents, which means her staff is on alert.

"It's hard to predict when it's on and off like this. It's dry and then it pours, you do get those flooded areas very quickly." She adds, "We do feel like we're always prepared but we do try to staff better, make sure our trucks are fueled up, make sure that our tires are inflated properly, that sort of thing."

Other areas around the Midlands are seeing impacts as a result of the rain and flooding, too.

Dominion energy says all pumps are working at Lake Murray.

A statement to News19 reads -

Lake Murray is experiencing high inflows as a result of recent heavy rain and releases from upstream dams. Dominion Energy is running all units at Saluda Hydroelectric Plant to manage the high inflow from upstream. The amount of water discharged is within normal operating limits for the plant.

DHEC says private dam owners shouldn't be alarmed though, and are advising owners not to lower their levels. However the agency does say, "Dam owners should closely monitor their dams and take appropriate actions, such as removing debris from the spillways and lowering the lower levels if needed."

Wingard's advice for drivers- don't make the situation harder by getting stuck, or worse, getting hurt.