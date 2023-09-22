Clouds increase, breezy conditions today

The clouds will decrease on Saturday, but it will still be a bit breezy during the day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The low-pressure system off the southeast coast of the United States is gradually organizing and strengthening this morning. The storm is taking on subtropical characteristics, with deep convection consolidating on the system's north side and the center becoming more defined.

The system moved erratically overnight, but recent satellite images show it is now moving north at about 14 mph. A north-to-northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days as the system moves on the west side of a subtropical high, taking the cyclone inland over eastern North Carolina early Saturday and over portions of the Mid-Atlantic Saturday night and Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast is similar to the previous one and not far from the GFS and ECMWF models. The system will most likely strengthen further before reaching the coast of North Carolina. Land interaction, dry air, and strong shear after landfall should result in weakening, and in a couple of days, the system will transition back to an extratropical low.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to develop along parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States coasts within the Tropical Storm Warning area later this morning and continue through Saturday night.

Clouds will increase today, and the winds will pick up too. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with stronger gusts. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s today. Some rain is possible in the eastern half of the Midlands overnight through very early Saturday morning.

The rain amounts are not expected to be significant, with the highest totals forecast to remain well east of our area, but there should be some measurable rainfall for at least part of the eastern Midlands. There is expected to be a sharp gradient between where rain falls and where it does not, with most rain being east of I-26.

The clouds should decrease on Saturday as the low moves out of the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will remain breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10–15 mph.