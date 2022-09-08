Seasonably hot, humid Tuesday weather

Lower temperatures, humidity is projected during the weekend as high pressure builds in behind the cold front.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A warm, moist air mass will remain over the area. Showers and storms are possible today and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday as a cold front moves through the Midlands. Lower temperatures, humidity is projected during the weekend as high pressure builds in behind the cold front.

Monday was seasonably hot and humid. High temperatures were in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 92 degrees. The airport also got 0.31” of rain during the evening hours.

Today will be hot and humid again, but it will be close to seasonable. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. There will be a small chance of showers and storms this afternoon, but the activity will be isolated in nature.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm activity is possible Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values again will top out near the century mark.

More widespread showers and storms will develop Thursday. Highs will max out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There may be a small chance of severe weather Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Slightly cooler, less humid air is forecast to dive into the South for the last day of the workweek and the weekend. Lower dew points and lower temperatures will make it feel noticeably more comfortable, a treat for August.

Tracking the Tropics:

A tropical wave continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.