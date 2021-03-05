Strong storms are possible today and through Wednesday

Parts of the Midlands will get much needed rain today through Wednesday, but a few severe storms are possible each afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first week of May is starting off steamy and stormy across the Midlands. A warm front pushed through the area early on Monday morning bringing warm air and moisture into South Carolina. Several cities remained above 70F this morning. This warm and muggy air will provide fuel for storms to continue on and off through the day on Monday with more rounds of rain possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Monday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few storms returning to the area after lunchtime. An upper level disturbance over the upper southeastern states is enhancing thunderstorm activity to our west today. This disturbance is the reason why the Storm Prediction Center has outlined the western and central Midlands under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind and hail today.

The threat for severe weather appears lower today and tomorrow in the eastern Midlands, but a few strong storms are possible there as well. Rain is likely today across the Midlands, but severe weather will be limited to just the strongest storms.

Lingering storm activity from Monday afternoon will move east overnight bringing a mix of clouds and sun early on Tuesday. Warm and muggy conditions will persist on Tuesday morning with peeks of sun rapidly bringing temperatures into the upper 80s on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day so far this year – the current warmest temperature for the year is 87F. The heat and humidity will spark scattered storms through the afternoon with severe weather most likely west, but conditions for severe weather to occur are possible anywhere in the midlands on Tuesday.

A cold front will push through on Wednesday, but model guidance is still offering different solutions regarding the amount of moisture available for rain. There’s a possibility for gusty thunderstorms and downpours on Wednesday, but coverage again may be scattered. Humidity will begin to lower on Wednesday night with dry weather and sunshine in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

The South Carolina Midlands are in much need of some rain. April is historically the driest month for the Midlands, but this past April was the 8th driest on record for the Columbia Airport (records go back to 1888). The winter was unusually rainy so many cities in the Midlands are still reporting a rain surplus for the year, but the lack of rain in recent weeks is problematic for gardeners and farmers starting crops for the season.