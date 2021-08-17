Severe weather possible in the Midlands today

Heavy rain and a few strong storms will move through the Midlands as Fred’s remnants pulls tropical moisture into the area. There’s a risk for damaging wind.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory on Tropical Depression Fred Tuesday morning at 8 am, but despite losing it’s tropical characteristics, Fred is still bringing tropical downpours into South Carolina with a risk for localized flooding and strong storms.

On Tuesday morning, parts of northeastern Georgia were under a Tornado Watch because of a cluster of thunderstorms near the center of Fred’s circulation. This cluster of thunderstorms has a history of producing tornado damage in western Georgia overnight on Tuesday and could produce severe weather in the western Midlands and upstate this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather for western Richland, Lexington, and Aiken Counties and for all of Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield counties. This has a risk for strong thunderstorms capable of damaging winds or a weak tornado, but most of the storms today will not be severe in the Midlands. However, thunderstorms will contain very heavy rain because of the humidity in place this morning. At times these downpours will reduce visibility for drivers and could produce localized flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the Midlands under a slight risk for flash flooding, which means there’s a 10-15% chance of flooding within 25 miles. The downpours will produce impressive rainfall rates this afternoon in spots, but the coverage will be scattered in the Midlands and more numerous in the upstate, so the greatest risk for flooding will be to our west. The storms will also be quick movers so they will be in and out quickly.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are no immediate threats to the southeast coast for the next week. Tropical Storm Henri will meander near Bermuda in the Central Atlantic for the next 5 days as it curves away from the United States. Rough surf is possible along the coast through the weekend, but this storm will not have any direct impacts for the east coast.