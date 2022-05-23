Here's when we could see flooding, severe storms today in South Carolina

A messy Monday is in the forecast. Gusty storms and localized flooding are expected in the Midlands this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A disorganized tropical disturbance is moving through the southeast on Monday bringing heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms into South Carolina for the remainder of the evening. Heavy rain is expected and a few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, localized flooding, and excessive lightning. Heavy rain and lightning are today's biggest risks.

On Monday morning, the Weather Prediction Center issued a slight risk (Level 2 out of 4) for Excessive Rainfall for the South Carolina Midlands from the I-20 corridor north and west into the Upstate and North Carolina. A "Slight Risk" means there's a 15% chance for flooding within 25 miles within the risk area. The rest of the Midlands is in the lower (1 out 4) marginal risk for excessive rainfall where the potential still exists for isolated instances of ponding on the roadways.

Timing

The storms are moving faster than model guidance suggested earlier this morning, but are on target with our line of thinking which is that storms will start around 11 AM and persist on and off throughout the evening and early overnight hours. Below are snapshots of the latest model guidance, but keep in mind that this is just a computer's simulation of the storm's coverage and intensity and the actual placement of the storms could vary.

The best risk for heavy rainfall is now through the 1 PM hour with another round possible from 3 PM into 7 PM. A final round of heavy rain is possible in the early overnight hours before things settle down for the evening.

What else to expect

Mainly cloudy skies will persist through Monday which should limit the energy available for severe storms, but that doesn't mean there won't be numerous strong storms. The criteria for a "severe" thunderstorm is one that produces at least 58 mph winds, hail at least 1" in diameter, or is capable of producing a tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms in the Midlands on Monday afternoon.

Storms that are not severe can still produce damaging, and the storms on Monday in particular are feeding on very humid air which is why excessive rainfall is today's biggest threat.