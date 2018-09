Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Hurricane Florence's outer banks are now moving ashore in the Carolinas, as the strong Category 2 storm gets ready for several days of impacting the Carolinas. The storm is still considered dangerous with a high risk for flooding rain in South Carolina.

The system is set to gain a little speed as it makes landfall, and if the current track holds up, South Carolina will see significant impacts from the storm for several days. At this point, people in the state should ramp up making their hurricane preparations.

There still is some uncertainty, however, so it's still too early to pinpoint the storm's exact effects on each specific community. With that said, here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

Florence is now a Category 2 hurricane. As of the 11 AM Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds are near 105 MPH with higher gusts and the storm is moving toward the northwest at near 12 mph.

Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland.

Florence remains a large hurricane, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 195 miles.

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

Florence is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion, accompanied by a gradual decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through today. A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion over eastern South Carolina is forecast

Friday night through Saturday night.

Florence is currently positioned about 170 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, where it will likely make landfall late Friday into Saturday morning. As the track continues, Florence is expected to move into the far eastern section of South Carolina as a tropical storm and then slowly make its way through the heart of South Carolina.

What exact impacts could we see? It's hard to tell exactly, but depending on the track, and if it shifts a little this way or that way, will greatly affect that. We've also got to see how much the storm weakens as it moves over land.

In short, if the center of circulation moved directly over the Midlands or to the North, that's better for us. The further south, the more we'll see more serious impacts: high winds, heavy rains.

It is important to realize that significant impacts extend well away from the center of Florence, and serious hazards such as a dangerous storm surge and flooding rains will cover a large area regardless of exactly where the center moves.

You can see the basic path on the track released by the National Hurricane Center below.

Latest National Hurricane Center Track

Whereas a day or two ago the so-called 'spaghetti plots' were in good agreement, they differ a good bit now after landfall. But nearly all are tracking across South Carolina

So where exactly will it go? We're sorry to say, but at this point, we can't give a definitive answer. Bottom line: everyone should be monitoring and preparing.

Florence Latest Spaghetti Models

Other impactS: But then comes the rain. The storm will essentially park itself over the area., the slowly--and we do mean slowly--move inland. Because it doesn't have a lot of speed behind it, the rainfall will be extensive. Some areas will see heavy, if not historic flooding.

This may be similar to what Hurricane Matthew did to eastern North Carolina just two years ago, and Hurricane Harvey did in Texas last year. But the worst effects will be confined to where it comes ashore. They'll lessen dramatically as the storm moves inland.

Timing: When Will Hurricane Florence Strike?

As the track continues, Florence is expected to move into the far eastern section of South Carolina as a tropical storm and then slowly make its way through the heart of South Carolina.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina

and North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Duck, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light, Virginia, and for the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.

What is a hurricane warning? A hurricane warning indicates that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified area.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-

force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in South Carolina with up to 5 - 10 inches, and up to 20 inches in isolated areas. This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and

significant river flooding.

Sea Levels

Offshore seas are building with levels up to 27 feet west of the storms center and even higher seas north of the storm. Seas near the shore also continue to increase as the storm approaches.

Evacuations Ordered Along the Coast

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered evacuations along the coast. Those went effect Tuesday. More than a million people will be affected.

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

As we said, it's too early to tell what Florence will do. But it is the most likely scenario that the storm will significantly impact the Carolinas.

For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. You need to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

