Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Florence has been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane weakening further as it approaches landfall in North Carolina. And in advance of its eventual arrival in South Carolina, new watches and warnings are in effect for the Midlands.

Here's what's changed:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Lee, Sumter, Calhoun, Clarendon, and Orangeburg Counties. A Tropical storm watch is in effect for Kershaw, Fairfield, Richland and Lexington Counties.

A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected, while a watch means those conditions are possible.

Already, a f lash flood watch is in effect for all of the Midlands through Sunday. You can see the full list of affected counties in our watches/warnings section below.

The storm is still considered very dangerous with a high risk for flooding rain in South Carolina. Freshwater flooding will become a greater risk over the next couple days as the storm impacts the Carolinas.

Based on all the current guidance, South Carolina will see significant impacts from the storm for several days. At this point, people in the state should ramp up making their hurricane preparations.

There still is some uncertainty, however, so it's still too early to pinpoint the storm's exact effects on each specific community. With that said, here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

Florence is now a Category 1 hurricane. As of the 11PM Thursday special advisory from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds are near 90 MPH with higher gusts and the storm is moving toward the northwest at just 6 MPH.

Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland.

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

Florence is moving toward the northwest, and this general motion, accompanied by a gradual decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue. A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday.

The center of Florence move into the coast of North Carolina Friday morning. Once there, it will remain nearly stationary. That area will see extreme flooding, and damaging winds and storm surge.

Florence will then turns westward, aiming toward the Myrtle Beach area, and eventually, across the Midlands.

It should be either a weak hurricane or a tropical storm by the time it reaches our state's border. As it tracks across the center of the state, it will be a weak tropical storm or a tropical depression.

Latest National Hurricane Center Track

WLTX

But here's the thing: extreme winds were never the main concern with the system. While the entire Midlands is at risk for winds that could bring down trees and limbs, what we've mainly been concerned about is flooding.

The greatest risk will be in the eastern Midlands, those counties which are already under a tropical storm warning: Clarendon, Lee, and Sumter, along with Kershaw, which has a tropical storm watch. But the rest of the Midlands will see similar effects. Everyone should be ready for at the very least, flash flooding, possible downed trees and powerlines, and power outages.

Rainfall Projection:

WLTX

Interactive Map: See Track, Rainfall of the Storm

At this point, it's largely academic, but these are the latest spaghetti models from the storm. As you can see, they're in pretty good agreement.

Florence Latest Spaghetti Models

Timing: When Will Hurricane Florence Strike?

Florence is will likely make landfall Friday in North Carolina. As the track continues, Florence is expected to move into the far eastern section of South Carolina as a tropical storm and then slowly make its way through the heart of South Carolina.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Lee, Sumter, Calhoun, Clarendon, and Orangeburg Counties. A Tropical storm watch is in effect for Kershaw, Fairfield, Richland and Lexington Counties.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Richland, Lexington, Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Lee, Sumter, Kershaw, Clarendon. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Duck, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light, Virginia, and for the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.

What is a hurricane warning? A hurricane warning indicates that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified area.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-

force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in South Carolina with up to 5 - 10 inches, and up to 20 inches in isolated areas. This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and

significant river flooding.

Sea Levels

WLTX

Offshore seas are building with levels up to 27 feet west of the storms center and even higher seas north of the storm. Seas near the shore also continue to increase as the storm approaches.

Evacuations Ordered Along the Coast

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered evacuations along the coast. Those went effect Tuesday.

Related Coverage: SC Gov. Henry McMaster Orders Evacuation of Coast

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

The storm will significantly impact the Carolinas, but in varying degrees, as we mentioned above.

For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. In the Midlands, the biggest risks will be flooding in some regions and falling trees/power outages. You need to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

Stay Connected/Download the WLTX App

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

Latest Video

© 2018 WLTX