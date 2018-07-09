Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Florence remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane, and could turn out to be one of the strongest storms to ever threaten the East Coast. While it's still too early to know exactly how South Carolina will be impacted, the state will likely see rain, strong winds, and significant storm surge along the coast.

Here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

Florence remains a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to strengthen later today.

As of the 2 PM Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained are near 130 mph with higher gusts and is moving toward the west-northwest at near 17 mph. Re-strengthening is forecast to occur during the next day or so, and Florence is expected to be "an extremely dangerous major hurricane" through landfall.

The storm is expected to increase in physical size.

Hurricane and storm surge watches are now in effect from Edisto Beach in South Carolina through the North Carolina-Virginia border. For South Carolina, this includes Charleston, Horry and Georgetown counties.

For the next several days, there will be an increased risk of rip currents along the coast of South Carolina, regardless of where the storm goes.

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

The current consensus model track from the National Hurricane Center is pretty consistently showing a landfall in the Carolinas. The model runs have been consistent with that for several days, and it seems increasingly unlikely this storm won't make landfall.

NEW: The entire state of South Carolina is now in the "cone of uncertainty" as of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Don't get too focused on that center line; anywhere on that cone could be at risk.

So where will it go? We're sorry to say, but at this point, we can't give a definitive answer of which state or city may get hit. Bottom line: everyone should be monitoring.

Latest National Hurricane Center

There's also suddenly a change in the so-called "spaghetti models." Each "strand" represents a different mode. After being all over the place for several days, they're now coming into agreement. You'll see they're almost all lined up.

Florence Latest Spaghetti

At this point, wherever the storm makes landfall will see winds that can cause heavy damage to structures and storm surge that can knock homes along the coast off their foundations.

But perhaps the greatest threat may not be the winds and rain; increasingly, News 19's weather team is concerned about the potential for flooding rains. The area at greatest risk is the state of North Carolina. That's because wherever the storm hits -- whether it's near Myrtle Beach, Wilmington or further north -- it will fall on the eastern side of the storm. And that's definitely where you don't want to be. That quadrant experiences the highest winds, a risk of tornadoes, and the highest rainfall in every hurricane.

Another complication is that once the storm hits land, it's expected to CRAWL into the state, practically sitting over the state. And as it does, it will dump torrential rain. This will be similar to what Hurricane Matthew did to eastern North Carolina just two years ago, and Hurricane Harvey in Texas last year.

Timing: When Will Hurricane Florence Strike?

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South

Carolina in the hurricane watch area Thursday and Friday.

Florence is expected to start bringing tropical storm force winds to the Carolinas early Thursday. Landfall could take place either late Thursday night into Friday morning. But this estimate could shift, and again, the site of landfall is still not determined.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect from Edisto Beach in South Carolina through the North Carolina-Virginia border. For South Carolina, this includes Charleston, Horry and Georgetown counties.

Evacuations Ordered Along the Coast

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered evacuations along the coast. Those go into effect Tuesday. More than a million people will be affected.

Related Coverage: SC Gov. Henry McMaster Orders Evacuation of Coast

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

As we said, it's too early to tell what Florence will do. But it is the most likely scenario that the storm

For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. You need to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

Stay Connected/Download the WLTX App

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

Latest Video

© 2018 WLTX