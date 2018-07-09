Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Hurricane Florence is on a path toward the Carolinas coastline, and as a precaution, part of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts are now under a hurricane warning. While it's still too early to know exactly how South Carolina will be impacted, the state will likely see rain, strong winds, and significant storm surge along the coast.

Here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

Florence remains a Category 4 hurricane. As of the 5 PM Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained are near 140 mph with higher gusts and is moving toward the west-northwest at near 17 mph.

The storm is expected to increase in physical size.

NEW THIS ADVISORY:

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light, Virginia, and for the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.

What is a hurricane warning?: A hurricane warning indicates that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified area.

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

The current consensus model track from the National Hurricane Center is pretty consistently showing a landfall in the Carolinas. The model runs have been showing with that for several days, and it seems increasingly unlikely this storm won't make landfall.

Don't get too focused on that center line; anywhere on that cone could be at risk.

So where will it go? We're sorry to say, but at this point, we can't give a definitive answer of which state or city may get hit. Bottom line: everyone should be monitoring.

Latest National Hurricane Center

There's also suddenly a change in the so-called "spaghetti models." Each "strand" represents a different mode. After being all over the place for several days, they're now coming into agreement. You'll see they're almost all lined up.

Florence Latest Spaghetti

At this point, wherever the storm makes landfall will see winds that can cause heavy damage to structures and storm surge that can knock homes along the coast off their foundations.

But perhaps the greatest threat may not be the winds and rain; increasingly, News 19's weather team is concerned about the potential for flooding rains.

Another complication is that once the storm hits land, it's expected to CRAWL into the region, practically sitting over the state. And as it does, it will dump torrential rain. This will be similar to what Hurricane Matthew did to eastern North Carolina just two years ago, and Hurricane Harvey did in Texas last year.

Timing: When Will Hurricane Florence Strike?

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South

Carolina in the hurricane watch area Thursday and Friday.

Florence is expected to start bringing tropical storm force winds to the Carolinas early Thursday. Landfall could take place either late Thursday night into Friday morning. But this estimate could shift, and again, the site of landfall is still not determined.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

A Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. That includes Horry County and Myrtle Beach.

Evacuations Ordered Along the Coast

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered evacuations along the coast. Those went effect Tuesday. More than a million people will be affected.

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

As we said, it's too early to tell what Florence will do. But it is the most likely scenario that the storm will significantly impact the Carolinas.

For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. You need to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

