Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Tropical Storm Michael is moving across South Carolina, bringing with it heavy winds and rain. However, just because it's technically 'weaker' doesn't mean we aren't going to see some potentially serious threats from the storm.

The threat of tornadoes has diminished, which was led to the end of a tornado watch that had been in effect earlier. But the rain is really coming down, and there's a flash flood warning in Lexington and Richland Counties until 9:15 a.m.

Hurricane Michael: Latest on strength, speed, track

As of 8 AM, Michael had sustained winds of 50 MPH with stronger gusts. It was moving northeast at 21 mph. When it made landfall Wednesday afternoon, it had wind speeds of 155 miles an hour, making it one of the top five strongest hurricanes of all time in the United States. (Third based on barometric pressure, fourth based on wind speed).

STAY ALERT: Download the WLTX News19 App for breaking news and weather information

A tornado watch that had been for much of the Midlands is no longer in effect.

A watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. A warning means a tornado had been indicated on radar.

Flash flood warning - in effect for Richland, Lexington Counties until 9:15 a.m.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Upstate. That watch will be in effect until Saturday morning.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of the state. This includes all of the 11 counties of the Midlands: Fairfield, Newberry, Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, Lee, Kershaw, Saluda and Orangeburg County. Originally, these were a watch, but that was upgraded. There is also a warning for the entire Pee Dee region.

A watch means tropical storm conditions (39 to 73 MPH) are expected within the next 48 hours. A warning would mean those conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

A flash flood watch also is in effect until Thursday at 11 p.m. for the entire Midlands. That includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Fairfield, Lee, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Saluda.

Michael's effects: What is it doing in South Carolina

As expected, Michael is speeding up this morning as the storm moves rapidly through South Carolina.

The storm began producing rain and gusty winds early Thursday morning. Unfortunately, it also triggered a few tornado warnings, including Orangeburg, Calhoun, Lexington Richland and Newberry Counties. So far, there's no indication if any of those radar-indicated tornadoes reached the ground.

The greatest effects will be felt before we reach the noon hour

This storm will move VERY rapidly. At this point, the storm should be out of the state of South Carolina by late Thursday night.

For the Midlands, the greatest risk continues to be gusty winds causing power outages and downed trees. Sustained winds in the area will likely be tropical storm force for several hours. We could see sustained winds of 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH.

Rainfall could be between 2.5 and 5 inches in the central Midlands, with isolated higher amounts, particularly in the southern Midlands.

Latest tropical watches/warnings for Michael

A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Upstate. That watch will be in effect until Saturday morning.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of the state. This includes all of the 11 counties of the Midlands: Fairfield, Newberry, Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, Lee, Kershaw, Saluda and Orangeburg County. Originally, these were a watch, but that was upgraded. There is also a warning for the entire Pee Dee region. There is also a tropical storm warning from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City, NC.

A flash flood watch also is in effect until Thursday at 11 p.m. for the entire Midlands. That includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Fairfield, Lee, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Saluda.

What should I do now/should I worry?

The best thing to do know is stay informed. We get asked a lot "should I leave my home?" Well, that's tough to say for each individual person, but if you're not sure if your home is sturdy, you may want to find another place to stay for the hours while the storm is moving through. That's particularly true if you live in a mobile home.

We'll have updates here online. If you download our app, you'll get alerts when the latest information comes out.

STAY INFORMED: Download the WLTX App for the latest alerts, news you need to know

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

© 2018 WLTX