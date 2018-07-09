Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Florence remains a powerful tropical storm, but the system will regain strength and become a hurricane once again this weekend. Here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

As of the 5 PM Friday update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 65 MPH with higher gusts. Little change in intensity is expected during the next day or so, but restrengthening is forecast over the weekend.

Florence is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km)from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

Quite honestly, it's just a little too early to tell. The system is still pretty far out there, and the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center--which is the best blend of a lot of models of where the storm may go--only goes out five days. Even at that point, Florence will be well off-shore.

Latest National Hurricane Center Track

As you can see, it's on a track that aims in the general direction of the U.S. East Coast. News19's weather forecasters are confident of where the storm will go over the next two to three days. But if you notice, the spread of where the storm could go goes expands greatly in day four or five of the graphic, and that's typical with the models when storms are this far away from land.

After day five is even more of a mystery. Below are the so-called 'spaghetti plots' Each 'strand' is a different forecast model trying to predict where the storm will go. Notice how different they are? Each one is trying to predict the long-term path. Notice they're close together for a while, then veer off in different directions the longer out you go.

Florence Latest Spaghetti Models

That difference shows that it's still hard to get any good grasp on where the storm will ultimately go. Some have it striking the U.S., while others curve it out to sea.

When will we know more? Well, each day gets us closer to the actual reality of the storm's path, but we'll get much better data when the hurricane hunter aircraft fly over the storm. The first of those plans will fly late Saturday, with the high altitude flights beginning on Sunday night. One of the main things we'll be looking at is a high pressure system out in the Atlantic. That system will be the main driver that will steer the system's path.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

There NO watches or warnings in effect for any part of South Carolina

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

Not yet. As we said, it's just way to early to tell what Florence will do. For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

Other Systems Out There

And we should point out that yes, there are other systems that are beginning to take shape behind Florence. Right now, they're both tropical depressions. However, tt's WAY to early to start thinking about them. It just shows we could have a busy few weeks in the tropics.

