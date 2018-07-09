Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The center of Tropical Storm Florence has now entered South Carolina, and it'll bring with it flooding rains and gusty winds that will knock out power.

The storm is still considered very dangerous with a high risk for flooding rain in South Carolina. Freshwater flooding will become a greater risk over the next couple days as the storm impacts the Carolinas.

The storm will continue to move across the state through Sunday. Here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

As of the 8 p.m. Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds remained at 70 MPH with higher gusts and the storm is moving toward the west at just 3 MPH.

The center of Florence will slowly move across the state. Extreme flooding, and damaging winds and storm surge is still expected for eastern parts of the state.

As it tracks across South Carolina, it is expected to be a diminish to a weak tropical storm or a tropical depression.

Latest National Hurricane Center Track

But here's the thing: extreme winds were never the main concern with the system in the Midlands. While the entire Midlands is at risk for winds that could bring down trees and limbs, what we've mainly been concerned about is flooding.

The greatest risk will be in the eastern Midlands, those counties which are already under a tropical storm warning. But the rest of the Midlands will see similar effects. Everyone should be ready for at the very least, flash flooding, possible downed trees and power lines, and power outages.

There is also a chance of an isolated tornado, but the risk is low of any type of outbreak.

Rainfall Projection:

Interactive Map: See Track, Rainfall of the Storm

At this point, it's largely academic, but these are the latest spaghetti models from the storm. As you can see, they're in pretty good agreement.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Lee, Sumter, Calhoun, Clarendon, and Orangeburg Counties. Earlier, many of those counties only had a watch.

A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected in that area.

In addition to those advisories, a flash flood watch is in effect for all of the Midlands through Sunday. You can see the full list of affected counties in our watches/warnings section below.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Richland, Lexington, Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Lee, Sumter, Kershaw, Clarendon. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.

The Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been canceled for the state.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Duck, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light, Virginia, and for the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.

What is a hurricane warning? A hurricane warning indicates that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified area.

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in South Carolina with up to 5 - 10 inches, and up to 20 inches in isolated areas. This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding.

Evacuations Ordered Along the Coast

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered evacuations along the coast. Those went effect Tuesday.

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

The storm will significantly impact the Carolinas, but in varying degrees, as we mentioned above.

For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. In the Midlands, the biggest risks will be flooding in some regions and falling trees/power outages. You need to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

