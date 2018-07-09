Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The center of Tropical Storm Florence is now in South Carolina, where it will stay for much of the next two days dumping heavy rains and brining gusty winds that leave thousands of people without power.

Tens of thousands of people were left without power hours after the storm came into the state, mainly along the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach. That area, when all is said and done, could get between 25 and 30 inches of rain.

Places further inland, including the Midlands, won't see anywhere near that much rain, but some could see flooding conditions.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

As of the late Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 65 MPH with higher gusts. The storm is moving toward the west at just 5 MPH.

As it tracks across South Carolina, it is expected to be a weak tropical storm, then a tropical depression.

The winds won't be anything like what was experienced in North Carolina, but they will be gusty, up to tropical storm force for much of the Midlands.

That won't cause structure damage to homes, but it could topple trees and powerlines. The South Carolina Electric Cooperative reminds people that their lineman can't go out and work with high winds, so it could take a while to restore power. All the other utilities have similar rules.

The greatest risk will be in the eastern Midlands. Heavy flooding is possible in places such as Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon Counties. You can see the current rainfall projections below.

Rainfall Projection:

WLTX

There is also a chance of an isolated tornado, but the risk is low of any type of outbreak.

Interactive Map: See Track, Rainfall of the Storm

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Lee, Sumter, Calhoun, Clarendon, and Orangeburg Counties. Earlier, many of those counties only had a watch.

A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected in that area.

In addition to those advisories, a flash flood watch is in effect for all of the Midlands through Sunday. You can see the full list of affected counties in our watches/warnings section below.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Richland, Lexington, Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Lee, Sumter, Kershaw, Clarendon. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Myrtle Beach South Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina

Pamlico Sound, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach South Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in South Carolina with up to 5 - 10 inches, and up to 20 inches in isolated areas. This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding.

What Should I Do Now?

The best thing to do is stay informed about changing conditions. If you have power, charge your cell phone in case the power goes out, and get your flashlights handy. If you live in a flood-prone area, need to be aware that you may need to leave the area. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. There are a ton of good resources there.

