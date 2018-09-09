Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Harvest Hope Food Bank held a bagging event Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Florence.

Volunteers worked to make sure everyone has enough food to last through the potentially severe weather.

They made over 500 bags of food for communities in need. Those bags will be distributed throughout the state.

Program leaders say they've been monitoring the storm and felt now was the time to act.

"What you're seeing is we're packing disaster bags that can go out into the community if a feeding plan falls through or if people get stranded on the road," said Mary Louise Resch of Harvest Hope. "In previous year's we've had to airlift food into areas that were hit by previous disasters so we're trying to do as much as we can in advance."

If you'd like to volunteer, or if you know someone in your community in need of these supplies, you can visit them online by clicking here.

© 2018 WLTX