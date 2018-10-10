Columbia, SC (WLTX) — As Michael gets ready to moves through the state, residents and businesses are dealing with a rash of power outages.

There's nothing worse than being in the midst of a storm and not knowing whom to call.

Download the latest information on the storm in the WLTX App

Fortunately, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has complied a list of agencies that will be monitoring and restoring power outages throughout South Carolina.

Bookmark the information below, so you won't be left in the dark -- at least not for too long.

In addition to contacting the agencies above, you can also report outages the following ways:

BY TEXT: Now is the time to register your mobile device for SCE&G’s text option at www.sceg.com/text.Simply login to your account and look for "Activate Text Options” under the "Account Options” feature and then follow the instructions. Once you are registered, if you are experiencing an outage, text the word "OUT” to 467234 (gosceg).

By Mobile Device: Report and check the status of your power outage online from your internet-ready mobile device or phone by visiting www.sceg.com/mobile and clicking on “Outages & Emergencies.”

By Phone: 888-333-4465.

Customers can monitor power outages in their area on our website at www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map.

Stay Connected/Download the WLTX App

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation.

© 2018 WLTX