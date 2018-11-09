Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for three counties, but it remains in effect for the rest of the coastline, including the cities of Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

McMaster gave an update on the state's preparations for the dangerous storm, which is currently a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which means it could cause catastrophic damage in the Carolinas.

In addition to the evacuation order being lifted in three counties, the governor also said schools and state office will be back in session Wednesday for the following districts: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper.

Here's what's changed to the evacuation order:

Evacuation lifted: Beaufort, Colleton, and Jasper counties, with the exception of Edisto Beach.

Evacuation still in effect: all zones in Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties and for Edisto Beach.

The evacuations went into effect at 12 PM Tuesday.

Evacuation Areas:

Northern South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

• Horry County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

• Georgetown County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Central South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

• Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

• Dorchester County Evacuation Zones D, E, F

• Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G, H, I

Southern South Carolina Coast (lifted except for Edisto Beach)

KNOW YOUR ZONE: Check Your Evacuation Zone

Lane Reversals:

The following roads have been reversed:

Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia - Beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday. A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach - Beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.

Highway 278 and Highway 21 in Beaufort County - UPDATE: The earlier plan to reverse these lanes was dropped, per the governor's order.

Schools closures:

These school systems are closed for now:

Berkeley

Calhoun

Charleston

Clarendon

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Florence

Georgetown

Horry

Lexington

Lee

Marion

Marlboro

Orangeburg

Richland

Sumter

Williamsburg

State Government Offices Closed:

All state offices in the same counties where schools are closed will also have state offices closed.

Full Closings List:

To see all of the closes that News19 has received, go to the WLTX closings page.

SC Emergency Hotline:

1-866-246-0133

That's for anyone with questions related to Hurricane Florence.

Stay Informed/Stay Connected

The best thing to do is make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

© 2018 WLTX