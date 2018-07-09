Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Florence has gotten stronger, and is expected to become a 'major hurricane' in the next day or so as it prepares for a possible landfall with the southeastern United States. And while there have been encouraging trends in model runs for South Carolina, it's far too early to say what exact impacts the Palmetto State might see.

Here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

As of the early Monday update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 90 MPH with higher gusts. The storm, of course, had been a major hurricane, but dropped down to tropical storm status, but on Sunday, became a hurricane again.

Florence is moving toward the west at just 7 MPH. It should pick up a little momentum as we go through Monday.

For the next several days, there will be an increased risk of rip currents along the coast of South Carolina, regardless of where the storm goes.

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

We sound like a broken record a this point, but we'll say it again: its just a little too early to tell where it's going. The current consensus model track from the National Hurricane Center shifted a little further north over the course of the weekend, but did jog slightly southwest again in the most recent model run.

That means that the "cone of uncertainty." covers more of North Carolina and Virginia, which could be some good news for the Palmetto State. But that's no real comfort just yet: these tracks can--and will---continue to wobble back and forth over the next few days. We're still looking at a potential risk of landfall to our state.

Bottom line: don't put a lot of stock right now in any one track. That said, below is the latest one we have.

Latest National Hurricane Center Track

Either way, it's on a track that aims in the general direction of the U.S. East Coast. News19's weather forecasters are confident of where the storm will go over the next two to three days. But if you notice, the spread of where the storm could go expands in day four or five of the graphic. It now includes an area from Hilton Head, SC all the way to the southern half of Virginia.

One other thing to point out: the cone shows where the "center of circulation" could land. But areas far from where that center is could experience high winds or heavy rains. At this point, the entire Carolinas should be monitoring this storm.

There's also suddenly a change in the so-called "spaghetti models." Each "strand" represents a different mode. After being all over the place for several days, they're now coming into agreement. You'll see they're almost all lined up.

Florence Latest Spaghetti Models

So when will we know more? Well, each day gets us closer to the actual reality of the storm's path, but we'll get much better data when the hurricane hunter aircraft fly over the storm. One of the main things we'll be looking at is a high pressure system out in the Atlantic. That system will be the main driver that will steer the system's path, either into the eastern seaboard or skirting the coast.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

There are currently NO active watches or warnings in effect for any part of South Carolina.

State of Emergency Declared in South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for the state. However, there are no evacuations in effect, and people are not being asked to take action. It's just a precautionary measure to get state resources ready.

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

As we said, it's too early to tell what Florence will do. For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

Latest Video Forecast:

