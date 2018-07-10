Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Hurricane Michael continues to gain stronger as it makes its way toward a strike along the U.S. Gulf Coast--and an eventually a path that will take it into South Carolina.

Hurricane Michael: latest on strength, speed, track

As of the 11 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Michael had winds of 90 MPH with stronger gusts, It was moving north at 12 mph.

There's been essentially no change in the track over the past two day, which is giving forecasters high confidence in the current projected path of the storm. Based on the latest modeling, Michael will make landfall in the Florida panhandle around midday Wednesday. It will then push into southwest Georgia, across the center of the Peach State, and finally begin entering South Carolina by the end of the day.

Latest forecast track

Michael's effects: What will it do to South Carolina?

When it arrives in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is indicating the storm will move through the state as a tropical storm. The bulk of the effects will be felt Thursday morning into midday.

This storm will move VERY rapidly. This won't be like Florence, which parked on the North Carolina coast for nearly a day, then slowly tracked into South Carolina. This storm will move fairly briskly across Georgia, then rocket off faster and faster as it moves further inland. At this point, the storm should be out of the state of South Carolina by Thursday night.

The Weather Prediction Center is expecting 2.5 to 3 inches of rain to fall across the state over the next seven days. This will not be good for areas saturated from Hurricane Florence.

For the Midlands, the greatest risk will be the gusty winds causing power outages and downed trees. Sustained winds in the area will likely be tropical storm force for several hours. The storm could also touch off severe thunderstorms, and the risk of an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Rainfall could be between 2.5 and 5 inches in the central Midlands, with isolated higher amounts, particularly in the southern Midlands.

Latest Spaghetti Models

Latest watches/warnings for Michael

There are NO watches or warnings in effect for South Carolina. Here is a rundown of what is in effect.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida from the Alabama/Florida border eastward to Suwannee River.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from the Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from the Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border and from Suwannee River Florida southward to Chassahowitzka Florida.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mississippi/Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Pearl River.

What should I do now/should I worry?

The best thing to do know is stay informed. We get asked a lot "should I leave my home?" Well, that's tough to say for each individual person, but if you're not sure if your home is sturdy, you may want to find another place to stay for the hours while the storm is moving through. That's particularly true if you live in a mobile home.

Obviously, the storm will not make landfall in South Carolina, so hurricane force winds or evacuations are not a concern in our state. Still, it's good to stay on top of the system.

We'll have updates here online. If you download our app, you'll get alerts when the latest information comes out.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

