Columbia, SC — Michael has now strengthened into a hurricane, and is still on a track that will have it strike the U.S. Gulf Coast, then eventually move into South Carolina.

Hurricane Michael: latest on strength, position

As of the 5 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Michael had winds of 80 MPH with stronger gusts, which is up a little bit from the previous advisory., It was moving north at 9 mph. It was officially upgraded to hurricane status as of the 11 AM update from the National Hurricane Center.

Michael track: What will it do to South Carolina?

For South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is indicating the storm will move through the state as a tropical storm by Thursday. If the storm takes this path, or a similar path, we can expect gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for severe weather.

The storm will move VERY rapidly. This won't be like Florence, which parked on the North Carolina coast for nearly a day, then slowly tracked into South Carolina. The storm will move fairly briskly across Georgia, then rocket off faster and faster as it moves further inland. At this point, the bulk of the storm could be out of the state of South Carolina by Thursday night.

The Weather Prediction Center is expecting 2.5 to 3 inches of rain to fall across the state over the next seven days. This will not be good for areas saturated from Hurricane Florence.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with Michael. Changes in the track, timing and strength could mean significant changes in our forecast. This will be a storm we will have to continue to monitor through the end of the workweek.

Latest forecast track

Latest Spaghetti Models

Latest watches/warnings for Michael

There are NO watches or warnings in effect for South Carolina. Here is a rundown of what is in effect.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida from the Alabama/Florida border eastward to Suwannee River.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from the Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from the Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border and from Suwannee River Florida southward to Chassahowitzka Florida.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mississippi/Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Pearl River.

What should I do now/should I worry?

The best thing to do know is stay informed. Obviously, the storm will not make landfall in South Carolina, so hurricane force winds or evacuations are not a concern in our state. Still, it's good to stay on top of the system.

We'll have updates here online. If you download our app, you'll get alerts when the latest information comes out.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

