Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Hurricane Michael is making landfall along the Florida panhandle coast as one of the strongest hurricanes in U.S. history, with winds just under Category 5 strength.

The National Hurricane Center says the center of the storm made landfall around 1:30 p.m. near Mexico Beach, FL with winds of 155 MPH. That's near the threshold between Category 4 and 5.

By tomorrow, a much weaker version of the storm will move into South Carolina, bringing with it gusty winds, rain, and a chance for severe weather.

Hurricane Michael: Latest on strength, speed, track

As of the 2 PM update from the National Hurricane Center, Michael had sustained winds of 155 MPH with stronger gusts. It was moving northwest at 14 mph.

STAY ALERT: Download the WLTX News19 App for breaking news and weather information

A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Upstate. That watch will be in effect until Saturday morning.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of the state. This includes all of the 11 counties of the Midlands: Fairfield, Newberry, Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, Lee, Kershaw, Saluda and Orangeburg County. Originally, these were a watch, but that was upgraded. There is also a warning for the entire Pee Dee region. There is also a tropical storm warning from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City, NC.

A watch means tropical storm conditions (39 to 73 MPH) are expected within the next 48 hours. A warning would mean those conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

A flash flood watch also is in effect until Thursday at 11 p.m. for the entire Midlands. That includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Fairfield, Lee, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Saluda.

Latest forecast track

A turn toward the northeast expected this afternoon or tonight. A motion toward the northeast at a faster forward speed is forecast on Thursday and Friday. The eye of Michael is expected to move ashore over the Florida Panhandle later today, move northeastward across the southeastern U.S. tonight and Thursday, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday.

Michael's effects: What will it do to South Carolina?

When it arrives in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is indicating the storm will move through the state as a tropical storm.

"The greatest effects of this storm will be felt from 4 AM Thursday until 6 PM Thursday," says News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy.

That's a little slower than before, but in-line with the thinking that's been out there for the last two days.

This storm will move VERY rapidly. This won't be like Florence, which parked on the North Carolina coast for nearly a day, then slowly tracked into South Carolina. This storm will move fairly briskly across Georgia, then rocket off faster and faster as it moves toward and through our state At this point, the storm should be out of the state of South Carolina by late Thursday night.

For the Midlands, the greatest risk will be the gusty winds causing power outages and downed trees. Sustained winds in the area will likely be tropical storm force for several hours. We could see sustained winds of 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH. The storm could also touch off severe thunderstorms, and the risk of an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Rainfall could be between 2.5 and 5 inches in the central Midlands, with isolated higher amounts, particularly in the southern Midlands.

Latest Spaghetti Models

Latest watches/warnings for Michael

A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Upstate. That watch will be in effect until Saturday morning.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of the state. This includes all of the 11 counties of the Midlands: Fairfield, Newberry, Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, Lee, Kershaw, Saluda and Orangeburg County. Originally, these were a watch, but that was upgraded. There is also a warning for the entire Pee Dee region. There is also a tropical storm warning from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City, NC.

A flash flood watch also is in effect until Thursday at 11 p.m. for the entire Midlands. That includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Fairfield, Lee, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Saluda.

What should I do now/should I worry?

The best thing to do know is stay informed. We get asked a lot "should I leave my home?" Well, that's tough to say for each individual person, but if you're not sure if your home is sturdy, you may want to find another place to stay for the hours while the storm is moving through. That's particularly true if you live in a mobile home.

Obviously, the storm will not make landfall in South Carolina, so hurricane force winds or evacuations are not a concern in our state. Still, it's good to stay on top of the system.

We'll have updates here online. If you download our app, you'll get alerts when the latest information comes out.

STAY INFORMED: Download the WLTX App for the latest alerts, news you need to know

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

© 2018 WLTX