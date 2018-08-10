(WLTX) - Hurricane Michael has formed, and is tracking toward the southeastern United States.

At present, the storm is expected to strike the Florida panhandle by mid-week, and then move across Georgia and into South Carolina. In South Carolina, high winds that could produced widespread power outages are expected, as are occasionally heavy rains and a chance of a severe weather outbreak.

FORECAST: Latest discussion on how the storm will impact South Carolina

STAY ALERT: Download the WLTX News19 App for breaking news and weather information

Below we have a list of resources that will allow you to track the storm over the next several days.

Interactive Map:

Michael forecast cone and latest position

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Michael Spaghetti Models

In the spaghetti model, each strand represents a different computer model's estimation of where the storm will go.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Michael latest satellite image

This is an enhanced satellite image of the storm

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Columbia Radar

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Hilton Head Radar

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Charleston Radar

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Myrtle Beach Radar

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Stay Connected/Download the WLTX App

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

© 2018 WLTX