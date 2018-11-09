Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Interstate 26 in South Carolina--and well as some other mayor highways in the state--will have their lanes reversed Tuesday as the state works to get evacuees away from the coast in advance of Hurricane Florence.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire South Carolina coast that goes into effect at noon on Tuesday. The affected area goes all the way from Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach.

To get everyone out, the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the South Department of Public Safety are reversing lanes.

Lane Reversals:

The following roads will be reversed:

Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia - Beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday. A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach - Beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.

Highway 278 and Highway 21 in Beaufort County - Ready to begin reversing at that time. Will give the order Tuesday, if needed.

As for Interstate 26, SCDOT will start prepping the roads at 5 AM. At 8 AM, the highway patrol will start 'flushing' the lanes beginning at the I-26 and I-77 interchange in Columbia. What that means is they shut down all eastbound lanes at that section, then move up to the next exit, and close that one. Eventually, they'll get to where I-26 and I-526 meet in Charleston. An aerial unit will then make sure that all east lanes are clear. After that happens, state troopers will start bringing that traffic up from Charleston. At that point, all lanes in both directions will be coming toward Columbia.

Once the traffic gets here, the traffic will be crossed over into the westbound lanes, and drivers can get to wherever else they're going.

The best thing to do is make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

