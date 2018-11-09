Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Residents leaving the coast this week can head to high schools in Richland and Orangeburg counties for shelter.

In Richland County, Ridge View High School at 4801 Hard Scrabble Road will be open at 4 p.m. September 11. Pets are not currently accepted at this location, but the county says they are making plans to accommodate those with domesticated animals.

Richland County is operating at OPCON Level 3 indicating "an emergency situation is likely or imminent," according to a report. The county's Emergency Operation Center has also been partially activated, and can be reached at 803-576-3439.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School at 601 Bruin Drive is also listed as a Midlands location by South Carolina's Emergency Management Division.

For a full list of shelters throughout the state, visit scemd.org.

SC Emergency Hotline:

1-866-246-0133

That's for anyone with questions related to Hurricane Florence.

The best thing to do is make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

