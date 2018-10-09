Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Many schools districts in South Carolina have shut down due to Hurricane Florence.

It's still uncertain where Florence may hit, but because the state's coast is at risk, Governor Henry McMaster decided to evacuate the entire list of shoreline counties

Some of the districts are closed directly because of the evacuation, while others are closed because of the congestion expected on the roads. And in some cases, it's because the buses are needed to evacuate people.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, the governor said schools would be back in session Wednesday for the following districts: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper.

SC schools closures due to Hurricane Florence:

These public school systems will be closed Friday:

Berkeley

Calhoun

Calhoun County Schools

Clarendon County School District One

Clarendon County School District Two

Clarendon County School District Three

Charleston

Clarendon

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Florence

Fairfield

Georgetown

Horry

Lexington

Gray Collegiate Academy

Lexington School District One

Lexington School District Two

Lexington School District Three

Lexington School District Four

Lexington Richland School District Five

Lee

Marion

Marlboro

Orangeburg

Orangeburg School District Three

Orangeburg School District Four

Orangeburg School District Five

Richland

Richland County School District One

Richland County School District Two

Sumter

Sumter School District

Williamsburg

Other Closures:

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

